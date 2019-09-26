How to watch So. Miss vs. UTEP: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Southern Miss vs. UTEP football game
Who's Playing
So. Miss (home) vs. UTEP (away)
Current Records: So. Miss 2-2-0; UTEP 1-2-0
What to Know
UTEP fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedly against them. A Conference USA battle is on tap between UTEP and So. Miss at 7 p.m. ET at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. UTEP have not won a single game against So. Miss in their most recent matchups, going 0-4 since 2015.
The Miners might have drawn first blood against Nevada on Saturday, but it was Nevada who got the last laugh. UTEP took a hard 37-21 fall against Nevada. A silver lining for the Miners was the play of Treyvon Hughes, who rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 47 points the game before, So. Miss faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 49-7 loss at the hands of Alabama. The Golden Eagles were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7.
These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Miners are sixth worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only 1 on the season. The Golden Eagles have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 92.50 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Miners.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
So. Miss have won all of the games they've played against UTEP in the last five years.
- Nov 24, 2018 - So. Miss 39 vs. UTEP 7
- Oct 14, 2017 - So. Miss 24 vs. UTEP 0
- Sep 24, 2016 - So. Miss 34 vs. UTEP 7
- Oct 31, 2015 - So. Miss 34 vs. UTEP 13
