How to watch South Alabama vs. Arkansas State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

South Alabama (home) vs. Arkansas State (away)

Current Records: South Alabama 1-10; Arkansas State 7-4

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Arkansas State and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Arkansas State is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while South Alabama is stumbling in off of nine consecutive losses.

The Red Wolves didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Georgia Southern Eagles last week, but they still walked away with a 38-33 victory. Among those leading the charge for Arkansas State was WR Jonathan Adams, Jr., who caught seven passes for 158 yards and two TDs. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Adams, Jr.'s 63-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

Arkansas State's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Shai Werts and embarrassed Georgia Southern's offensive line for a total of six sacks for a loss of 16 yards. The heavy lifting was done by DL Kevin Thurmon and DE William Bradley-King, who each racked up two sacks.

Meanwhile, South Alabama scored first but ultimately less than the Georgia State Panthers in their contest. The Jaguars came up short against Georgia State, falling 28-15. No one had a big game offensively for the Jaguars, but they got scores from WR Jalen Tolbert and WR Jalen Wayne. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Tolbert's 52-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas State's win lifted them to 7-4 while South Alabama's loss dropped them down to 1-10. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Jaguars are 11th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 315.4 on average. But the Red Wolves are stumbling into the contest with the fifth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 479.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama

Ladd-Peebles Stadium -- Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Red Wolves are a big 11-point favorite against the Jaguars.

Bettors have moved against the Red Wolves slightly, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Arkansas State have won three out of their last four games against South Alabama.