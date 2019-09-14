How to watch Texas A&M vs. Lamar: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 16 Texas A&M (home) vs. Lamar (away)

Current Records: Texas A&M 1-1-0; Lamar 2-0-0

What to Know

Lamar have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Texas A&M at 7 p.m. ET at Kyle Field. Lamar will be strutting in after a victory while Texas A&M will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Cardinals came out on top in a nail-biter against Miss Valley State last week, sneaking past 23-20. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Miss Valley State made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M and Clemson couldn't quite live up to the 63-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Texas A&M took a 10-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Clemson. Texas A&M's low-scoring defeat was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the matchup before.

Texas A&M's loss took them down to 1-1 while Lamar's win pulled them up to 2-0. A win for the Aggies would reverse both their bad luck and Lamar's good luck. We'll see if the Aggies manages to pull off that tough task or if the Cardinals keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

Kyle Field, College Station, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.62

Odds

The Aggies are a big 45 point favorite against the Cardinals.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 44 point favorite.

Over/Under: 63

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 96 degrees.