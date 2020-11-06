Who's Playing

Appalachian State @ Texas State

Current Records: Appalachian State 4-1; Texas State 1-7

What to Know

The Appalachian State Mountaineers are 4-0 against the Texas State Bobcats since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Appalachian State and Texas State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The Mountaineers are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Texas State is stumbling in off of five consecutive losses.

Appalachian State didn't have too much trouble with the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on the road last week as they won 31-13.

Meanwhile, Texas State came up short against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns last week, falling 44-34.

Appalachian State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

The Mountaineers' victory brought them up to 4-1 while the Bobcats' loss pulled them down to 1-7. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Appalachian State ranks sixth in the nation when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 288.2 on average. Texas State has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 27 overall offensive touchdowns, good for 14th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Appalachian State have won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last six years.