How to watch Troy vs. Ga. Southern: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Troy vs. Georgia Southern football game
Who's Playing
Troy (home) vs. Ga. Southern (away)
Current Records: Troy 3-5; Ga. Southern 5-3
What to Know
A Sun Belt battle is on tap between Ga. Southern and Troy at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Ga. Southern has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
The Eagles came out on top in a nail-biter against App. State on Thursday, sneaking past 24-21. RB Wesley Kennedy III had a stellar game for the Eagles as he rushed for 145 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Kennedy III's 68-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter. Kennedy III has never finished with more yards this season.
Meanwhile, Troy scored first but ultimately less than Coastal Carolina in their game. Troy lost 36-35 to Coastal Carolina. Troy got a solid performance out of QB Kaleb Barker, who passed for 385 yards and three TDs on 35 attempts; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Barker ended the matchup strong with a streak of 12 complete passes. Barker finished with a QB rating of 195, the best he's achieved all season.
Ga. Southern's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Troy's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Trojans rank 10th in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 319.1 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Eagles are stumbling into the game with the fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 44.6 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a 3-point favorite against the Trojans.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Troy and Ga. Southern both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Troy 35 vs. Ga. Southern 21
- Oct 28, 2017 - Troy 38 vs. Ga. Southern 16
- Dec 03, 2016 - Ga. Southern 28 vs. Troy 24
- Nov 14, 2015 - Ga. Southern 45 vs. Troy 10
