Sacred Heart Pioneers @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Sacred Heart 2-8, UConn 1-9

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

Sacred Heart has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the UConn Huskies at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. UConn took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Sacred Heart, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, Sacred Heart was able to grind out a solid victory over CCSU, taking the game 31-24. The win was just what Sacred Heart needed coming off of a 27-0 loss in their prior game.

Sacred Heart can attribute much of their success to Malik Grant, who rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Rob McCoy, who rushed for 15 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, UConn's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 44-6 loss at the hands of James Madison. UConn was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Sacred Heart's win bumped their record up to 2-8. As for UConn, they have yet to win a game on the road this season, leaving them with a 1-9 record.