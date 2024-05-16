For a second straight year, NFL fans will have some football to watch as they eat their Thanksgiving leftovers. The NFL will once again have a "Black Friday" game after debuting it in 2023 when the visiting Dolphins breezed by the Jets. This year's "Black Friday" game will feature the defending two-time champion Kansas City Chiefs, who will host the Las Vegas Raiders. The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime, just as it was last year.

The Chiefs being featured on "Black Friday" shouldn't come as a surprise. Along with trying to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls, Kansas City has two of the game's biggest stars in their lineup in quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. Kansas City games usually draw big ratings, even if some portion of NFL fans are already having Chiefs fatigue.

The fact the Chiefs are facing one of their arch rivals makes this game even more interesting. The Chiefs-Raiders rivalry dates back to the 1960s, but both teams were battling for supremacy in the old American Football League.

Kansas City will open the 2024 regular season with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game, which the Chiefs won 17-10, before defeating the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs will then face quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 2 in a rematch of 2021 and 2022 AFC title games. Kansas City will host San Francisco in a Super Bowl rematch in Week 7.