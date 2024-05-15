Cameron Heyward wants to finish his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team that selected him the first round way back in 2011. Heyward also wants a new contract as his new one is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season, and he's planning to skip OTAs in order to help his cause, according to ESPN.

A longtime team captain, Heyward has never missed OTAs. But the veteran defensive tackle is hoping to avoid entering the 2024 season as a lame duck player. He wants an extension what will give him the ability to finish his career with the Steelers.

Heyward, 35, is entering the final year of a four-year, $64 million extension he signed in September of 2020. Heyward's age, however, and the fact that he is coming off an injury-marred 2023 season may be among the reasons why he and the Steelers have yet to come to terms on an extension.

Prior to last season, Heyward was playing at a level that saw him get selected to six straight Pro Bowls. He was also a three-time All-Pro over that span while establishing himself as one of the NFL's premier defensive players. Heyward enters the 2024 season tied with James Harrison with the second-most career sacks (80.5) in franchise history behind only teammate T.J. Watt (96.5 sacks).

While the Steelers value Heyward, it's clear that Pittsburgh is making more business than personal decisions these days under third-year general manager Omar Khan. Along with Heyward's current situation, the Steelers recently declined to pick up running back Najee Harris' fifth-year option despite his considerable success during his first three years with the Steelers.

Like Harris, Heyward may have to earn an extension offer by his performance in 2024, assuming that Heyward is willing to play this season without an extension.