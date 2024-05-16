The 2024 NFL schedule was released Wednesday evening, and that includes the full "Sunday Night Football" docket. "Sunday Night Football" is always the perfect ending to a full day of football, and will again be broadcasted on NBC.

The first edition of "Sunday Night Football" this upcoming season features a playoff rematch, as Matthew Stafford returns to his old home of Ford Field to play the Detroit Lions. The Lions defeated Stafford's Los Angeles Rams, 24-23, in the wild-card round back in January, and eventually made a run all the way to the NFC Championship game. Will Stafford get his revenge this time around?

Here's a rundown of each Sunday night game for the 2024 season. Each contest is slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Week 1 (Sept. 8): Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

Week 2 (Sept. 15): Chicago Bears at Houston Texans

Week 3 (Sept. 22): Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

Week 4 (Sept. 29): Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Week 5 (Oct. 6): Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 6 (Oct. 13): Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants

Week 7 (Oct. 20): New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 8 (Oct. 27): Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Week 9 (Nov. 3): Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 10 (Nov. 10): Detroit Lions at Houston Texans

Week 11 (Nov. 17): Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets

Week 12 (Nov. 24): Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Week 13 (Dec. 1): San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills

Week 14 (Dec. 8): Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15 (Dec. 15): Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

Week 16 (Dec. 22): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17 (Dec. 29): Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

Week 18: TBD