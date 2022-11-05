Who's Playing

California @ No. 9 USC

Current Records: California 3-5; USC 7-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the California Golden Bears will be on the road. California and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Bears will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between California and the Oregon Ducks last week was not particularly close, with California falling 42-24. Despite the defeat, California got a solid performance out of QB Kai Millner, who passed for two TDs and 114 yards on 11 attempts. Millner's 55-yard touchdown toss to WR Justin Richard Baker in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Trojans beat the Arizona Wildcats 45-37 last week. QB Caleb Williams had a stellar game for USC as he passed for five TDs and 411 yards on 45 attempts.

The Golden Bears are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with California, who are 3-3 against the spread.

California is now 3-5 while USC sits at 7-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: California enters the game having picked the ball off ten times, good for 17th in the nation. But the Trojans enter the matchup with only one thrown interception, which is the best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Trojans are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trojans, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 20-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

USC have won four out of their last six games against California.