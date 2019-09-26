How to watch W. Michigan vs. C. Michigan: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

W. Michigan (home) vs. C. Michigan (away)

Current Records: W. Michigan 2-2-0; C. Michigan 2-2-0

What to Know

C. Michigan is 1-3 against W. Michigan since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Get ready for a Mid-American battle as C. Michigan and W. Michigan will face off at noon ET at Waldo Stadium. The Chippewas are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The Chippewas were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 17-12 to Miami (Fla.). QB David Moore had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball twice with a passing completion percentage of only 46%.

Meanwhile, after flying high against Georgia State two weeks ago, W. Michigan came back down to earth. W. Michigan took a hard 52-33 fall against Syracuse. If W. Michigan was hoping to take revenge for the 55-42 loss against Syracuse the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Chippewas are stumbling into the game with the seventh most penalties in the nation, having accrued 33 on the season. The Broncos have experienced some struggles of their own as they are sixth worst in the nation in penalties, with 34 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a big 17-point favorite against the Chippewas.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

W. Michigan have won three out of their last four games against C. Michigan.