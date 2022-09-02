The Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) host the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) in a Big Ten battle on Friday evening. Indiana is looking to defend its home turf in a better fashion after going 1-5 at Memorial Stadium in 2021. The Fighting Illini were 2-3 on the road last season. Two of three road losses were by 10 points or fewer.

Kickoff from the Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., is set for 8 p.m. ET. The latest Illinois vs. Indiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists the Hoosiers at -1.5. The over/under for total points is 46. Before locking in any Indiana vs. Illinois picks or Week 1 college football predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Illinois vs. Indiana. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Indiana vs. Illinois:

Illinois vs. Indiana spread: Hoosiers -1.5

Illinois vs. Indiana over/under: 46 points

Illinois vs. Indiana money line: Hoosiers -120, Fighting Illini +100

ILL: Fighting Illini is 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

IU: Over is 4-1 in Hoosiers' last five games in September

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois played stifling defense in the Week 0 win over Wyoming. The Fighting Illini were flying all across the field and didn't let the Cowboys build much momentum or rhythm. Wyoming was held to only 182 yards with just 30 yards coming through the air. Senior defensive back Jartavius Martin is an athletic defender who can constantly get his hands on the ball. Martin led the team in tackles (7) and pass deflections (3).

The Fighting Illini trot out a tough and solid defensive line. They have multiple guys who can get into the backfield to slow down the run or put pressure on the quarterback. Sophomore defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. was tied for second on the team in total tackles (6). Sophomore defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton is another athletic defender. Newton understands leverage and pursuit angles. He also logged six total stops.

Why Indiana can cover

The Hoosiers are looking to have a better campaign after a disappointing 2021 campaign. Indiana struggled in conference play, going 0-9 against Big Ten foes. The Hoosiers also had their fits on offense. Indiana hired Walt Bell to kick-start this sluggish offense after only averaging 17.3 points per game.

Bell will look to get their ground attack going early. Transfer running backs Shaun Shivers and Josh Henderson form a solid duo in the backfield. Shivers is an explosive ball carrier who glides to the second level. Henderson hopes to secure a larger role to showcase his physical play. The New Jersey native can evade defenders due to his agility and speed.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 39 points.

