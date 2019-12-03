Iowa State coach Matt Campbell agrees to contract extension with Cyclones through 2025 season
Campbell will lead Iowa State into a third consecutive bowl game this season
Iowa State announced Tuesday that Matt Campbell has agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season. The news comes as Campbell's name is attached to several of the major job openings in college football as a potential target. Campbell has become one of the most desired coaches in the sport while leading the Cyclones to 23 wins across the last three years, finishing each season with a winning record in Big 12 play and a bowl bid.
Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard wanted to make sure that everyone, including not only other schools but potential recruits looking to commit to Iowa State in a few weeks during the Early Signing Period, knew this extension is a commitment to a future of football in Ames that includes Campbell as head coach.
"Both Matt and I wanted to send a message to our fans and recruits and their families, that he is excited about the future of our football program," Pollard said. "We are fortunate to have Matt leading our student-athletes and look forward to the continued success of our football program."
According to the school, details of the contract extension will be released at a later date.
Campbell, too, expressed his desire to get this deal done and information distributed to recruits and their families during this hectic time where the coaching carousel spins as staffs are trying to secure the first wave of 2020 recruits.
"My staff and I will be on the road this week actively recruiting the next class of Cyclones and it is important for recruits and their families to understand my commitment to Iowa State," Campbell said.
Iowa State finished the regular season with a 7-5 record after a Week 14 loss to Kansas State. The Cyclones will learn their bowl future on Sunday.
