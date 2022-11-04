Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Iowa State

Current Records: West Virginia 3-5; Iowa State 3-5

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Jack Trice Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Mountaineers came up short against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, falling 41-31. West Virginia's defeat came about despite a quality game from TE CJ Donaldson, who rushed for two TDs and 104 yards on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, Iowa State came up short against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, falling 27-13. No one had a standout game offensively for Iowa State, but WR Jaylin Noel led the way with one touchdown.

West Virginia is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3-1 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 3-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: West Virginia ranks 29th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 18 on the season. But Iowa State enters the contest with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, good for seventh best in the nation. We'll see if their defense can keep the Mountaineers' running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Cyclones are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

West Virginia have won four out of their last seven games against Iowa State.