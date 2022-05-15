Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has been looking for a little more help at wide receiver, and Sunday brought great news for the third-year coach of the Rebels. Jaylon Robinson, former UCF and Oklahoma standout, announced his commitment to Kiffin and the Rebs on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

Robinson has 1,329 yards and eight receiving touchdowns in three seasons, the last two of which were at UCF. He had 55 catches for 979 yards and six touchdowns during the COVID-19 year of 2020, which earned him first-team All-AAC honors. He followed it up with 18 catches for 322 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore under coach Gus Malzahn.

A 5-foot-9, 180-pounder from Fort Worth, Texas, Robinson was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2018 who played his first season at Oklahoma. He only played four games in his first year, preserving his redshirt. He has two more years of eligibility left after the NCAA issued a blanket waiver that gave players a free year of eligibility in 2020.

Here's a look at his one-minute commitment video from the player known as "Jay Flash."

Robinson will bring some much-needed experience to the Rebels wide receiving corps. Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders -- Kiffin's top two wide receivers from last season -- moved on the NFL after using up their eligibility. The Rebels have made a point to replenish their wide receiving room this offseason by luring Louisville's Jordan Watkins and Mississippi State's Malik Heath to Ole Miss through the transfer portal. The trio will join veterans Jonathan Mingo and Dannis Jackson outside.

Kiffin has done a tremendous job re-stocking his entire offense -- especially at the skill positions. Robinson will join massive 6-foot-3, 240-pound hybrid tight end/wide receiver Michael Trigg, quarterback Jaxson Dart, and running backs Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV as potential impact players acquired through the portal.