Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh proclaimed his team's innocence after the No. 1 Wolverines topped No. 2 Washington 34-13 in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday to cap a scandal-tainted season. The win brought the program's first national title since 1997, providing a triumphant end to a campaign that got rocky amid allegations the programed engaged in a detailed sign-stealing scheme.

"Off the field issues, we're innocent," Harbaugh said postgame. "We stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent. I'd just like to point that out."

Big Ten officials issued a three-game suspension for Harbaugh to conclude the regular season. The alleged scheme centered on the actions of staffer Connor Stalions, who resigned on Nov. 3. Stalions allegedly bought tickets to more than 30 games involving potential future Michigan opponents for the purpose of collecting information about opposing play-call signals. NCAA rules do not allow in-person scouting.

But after Monday night's triumph, Harbaugh was adamant about his team's integrity with regard to the controversy.

"These guys are innocent," he said. "Overcome that, it wasn't that hard because we knew we were innocent. That's really wanted to say. It went exactly how we wanted it to go."

Video footage also showed Stalions gaining access to Central Michigan's sideline -- presumably under false pretenses -- for its game against Michigan State, a top rival of the Wolverines. An anonymous former Division III coach also claimed Stalions gave him money and a game ticket to record opponents' signs. Stalions was apparently spotted with a bald head and no beard at Michigan's Rose Bowl semifinal against the Crimson Tide.