USC star wide receiver Jordan Addison exited the No. 7 Trojans' Week 7 game against No. 20 Utah late in the third quarter with an apparent lower-body injury. The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner appeared to get rolled up on by a Utes defender trying to make a tackle. Addison was treated by trainers on the sideline but ultimately made his way into the injury tent.

Addison, a coveted transfer from Pitt in the offseason, had seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown before going out with the injury in Salt Lake City. The junior has ranked among the best players on USC's roster during its 6-0 start with 479 yards and six touchdowns heading into Week 7. Addison also had 100-yard games against Arizona State and Stanford in double-digit victories.

Though USC is deep at wide receiver, Addison was one of the biggest additions in the offseason and a pivotal role player in one of college football's best offenses.

Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams has more than 300 yards passing, 70 yards rushing and four touchdowns agains the Utes. Fellow receiver Mario Williams has three catches for 119 yards, including a 65-yard reception in the game. More may be required with the way this game is unfolding