Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis will miss the remainder of the 2023 season following the leg injury suffered during the team's Week 12 home win over North Alabama. The FSU star signal-caller released a statement Monday thanking teammates, coaches and fans for their support as the undefeated Seminoles march on toward a potential ACC title and College Football Playoff berth without their leader on the field.

"I truly cannot thank everyone enough for the many thoughts, prayers and messages that have been sent my way," Travis said a statement. "I have been overwhelmed by the support from my teammates, coaches, the Florida State community and those all around the world. Although the injury I sustained on Nov. 18, 2023 marks the end of my Seminole playing career, the great memories created here at FSU will never fade.

"Being the quarterback here at Florida State University has been a dream come true," he continued. "I am humbled, honored and grateful. The journey this team set out on is not over yet as all of our goals still lie ahead. I am excited to be on my brothers' sides every day as we continue our attack. We're all we got, and we're all we need. [The] job is not finished. Go 'Noles!"

Travis, who was seen a preseason Heisman contender, ends the 2023 season passing for 2,755 yards and 20 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He also rushed for 176 yards and seven touchdowns.

With Travis now sidelined the rest of the way, the Seminoles will turn to junior Tate Rodemaker at quarterback. FSU plays at Florida in Week 13 before facing Louisville on Dec. 2 in the ACC Championship Game. Rodemaker was 13-of-23 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Travis against North Alabama.