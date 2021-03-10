Kansas fired head football coach Les Miles after a 2013 investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by Miles during his time at LSU surfaced to the public. Now, the man who hired Miles to the position despite the previous allegations having been made, athletic director Jeff Long, is out as well, according to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. Ben McMurphy of Stadium was first to report the news.

Long was hired by Kansas in July 2018. He then turned around and brought Miles in as his splash hire four months later, replacing previous Jayhawks coach David Beaty. Long, who was the AD at Arkansas until 2017, reportedly had Miles as a coaching target for the Razorbacks in 2012, leading to a new contract between Miles and LSU in 2013.

Miles was 3-18 in two seasons, but he also arrived at a program that hadn't enjoyed a winning season in more than a decade. Performance was not the reason Miles was fired, however, and the apparent lack of due diligence by Long was too signifiant to allow the AD to remain in his position.

Long, at the time he was hired, was scheduled to make $1.5 million annually, making him the second-highest paid athletic director in the Big 12.