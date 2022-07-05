Kansas State added a headlining quarterback recruit to its 2023 recruiting class as four-star quarterback Avery Johnson committed to the Wildcats live Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. Johnson, the No. 1 player in Kansas out of Maize High School, picked Kansas State over offers from Oregon and Washington.

Johnson is a major addition for the in-state Wildcats and continues an impressive string of quarterback recruits for Kansas State coach Chris Klieman. The rising senior is the new top recruit in the class and joins four-star running back Dylan Edwards as blue-chip recruits for the Wildcats. He joins 2021 recruit Jake Rubley among the best K-State quarterback recruits since Josh Freeman in 2006.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, Johnson has the athleticism to quickly translate to the highest level of college football. The Kansan is ranked the No. 179 player in the Top247 rankings, including the No. 12 overall quarterback and No. 1 player in Kansas.

"True dual-threat QB with quantifiable athleticism that manifests in multiple sports," 247Sports midlands region recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote in 2021. "Flashes legitimate home run speed…displays impressive touch on downfield shots to the perimeter. Good improvisational playmaker. Senses pressure and escapes with eyes downfield. Projects to the high-major level and could eventually become a difference-making impact player."

In addition to clearing 2,500 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing on the football field in 2021, Johnson led Maize High School's state champion basketball team in scoring.