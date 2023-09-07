Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Illinois 1-0, Kansas 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks will be playing at home against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The two teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

A well-balanced attack led Kansas over Missouri State each quarter on their way to victory on Friday. Kansas took down Missouri State 48-17. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Kansas had established a 17 point advantage.

Kansas can attribute much of their success to RB Devin Neal, who rushed for 94 yards and punched in a rushing TD, and QB Jason Bean, who threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns on 28 attempts. Neal's touchdown was no short dash either: it was a 48 yard sprint in the first quarter. On the other side of the line, LB Rich Miller was a menace on defense and made a total of six tackles.

Meanwhile, Illinois gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. It was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but they made off with a 30-28 win over Toledo.

Illinois can attribute much of their success to WR Pat Bryant, who found the endzone twice on 64 receiving yards, and QB Luke Altmyer, who threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns on 26 attempts, in addition to 69 yards on the ground. DB Miles Scott made the highlight reel thanks to an interception in the third quarter, which he returned 32 yards for a pick-six.

Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with Kansas going off as just a 3 point favorite. They finished last season with a 7-6 record against the spread.

Kansas ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a perfect3-0 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $796.18. On the other hand, Illinois was 2-2 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Kansas is a 3-point favorite against Illinois, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

