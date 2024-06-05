One of the biggest stories during this year's NFL Draft was whether or not 49ers' star wideout Deebo Samuel would be traded. Samuel wasn't traded, although there was a report that the Pittsburgh Steelers were interested but weren't willing to meet the 49ers' asking price.

Samuel wasn't traded, but he recently confirmed that those conversations were had.

"Yeah, I heard it," Samuel said, via The Athletic. "Had a conversation with my agent about it. They were going back and forth with it, whoever it was. It was a thing at first. But gonna move past it. We're here, and we're here to get better."

Samuel has two years left on a three-year, $71.55 million extension that he signed back in 2022. The 49ers, though, have the option to release him after the 2024 season. There's also been thoughts that the 49ers could trade Samuel sometime this summer and save $21.9 million against the cap, although that doesn't appear likely.

Despite all of these rumors and rumblings, Samuel has kept his focus on football. Samuel is taking part in minicamp (unlike his teammate and fellow 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk) and was present for each of the 49ers' voluntary OTA sessions.

"I mean, at the end of the day, contract was signed," Samuel said when asked about navigating through an uncertain future. "And I know what I signed up for. We're just focused on this year."

The 49ers are hoping that this is the year that they are able to break their 30-year championship drought. The team still has most of their core pieces in tact that includes Samuel, Aiyuk, fellow wideout Jauan Jennings, quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle, offensive tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, pass rusher Nick Bosa, defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, cornerback Charvarius Ward, and running back Christian McCaffrey, who signed a record-setting two-year extension earlier this week.