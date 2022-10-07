The most important Big 12 game of Week 6 is in Lawrence, Kansas, just as we all predicted before the season. No. 17 TCU and No. 19 Kansas will put their undefeated records on the line with the winner putting itself in the driver's seat for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game in December.

TCU is in the toughest stretch of its 2022 schedule with a game against Oklahoma already under its belt, and it passed that test with flying colors. The Horned Frogs demolished the Sooners, 55-24, and the game wasn't even as close as that score indicated. Under first-year head coach Sonny Dykes, quarterback Max Duggn and TCU's offense are firing on all cylinders, and that will present some problems for the Jayhawks.

It took coach Lance Leipold less than two years to turn Kansas into a competitive football program. Quarterback Jalon Daniels leads an impressive rushing attack that has powered the Jayhawks to a 5-0 start and a 2-0 start in conference play. This is the first time Kansas has won five games since 2009, and it has the chance to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008. With "College GameDay" in Lawrence for the first time, this is shaping up to be a special weekend for the Jayhawks.

Here is how you can tune in for this top-25 clash between TCU and Kansas.

How to watch Kansas vs. TCU live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8 | Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Three players to watch

Max Duggan, TCU QB: Duggan was a touted prospect coming out of high school, but he hasn't been able to put everything together -- at least until this season. Duggan seems to be comfortable in Dykes' offensive scheme. Through four games, Duggan has completed 74.5% of his passes for 997 yards, 11 touchdowns, and no interceptions. Duggan has also amassed 149 yards rushing and a couple of scores on the ground. His elevated play has taken the entire offense to another level.

Jalon Daniels, Kansas QB: Leipold has implemented an offensive attack based around Daniels' dual-threat ability, and he leads the Jayhawks with 335 yards rushing and five touchdowns while averaging 7.3 yards per carry. Daniels has been fairly efficient in the passing game as well, with 983 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one pick on 107 throws. The back-and-forth between him and Duggan should be a lot of fun to watch.

Devin Neal, Kansas RB: Another key player in Kansas' backfield has turned 49 carries into 333 yards and four touchdowns, which comes out to 6.8 yards per carry. After a promising true freshman season, Neal has proven to be an effective weapon for this offense. Can he and Daniels find some seams in a TCU defense allowing 120.2 rushing yards per game?

Kansas vs. TCU prediction

Kansas has proven that this is no fluke. The Jayhawks are a quality football team capable of hanging with anyone in the Big 12. However, Kansas has not faced an offense quite like TCU's to this point in the season. If the Horned Frogs can jump out to a lead over the Jayhawks and force them to abandon the running game, they should be able to win and remain undefeated. Despite all the excitement around Kansas this weekend, TCU wins this game by at least a touchdown. Prediction: TCU -7

