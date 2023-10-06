The UCF Knights (3-2) will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) on Saturday afternoon. UCF's latest loss was a 36-35 setback against Baylor last week, as the Knights blew a 35-7 lead as 8-point favorites. Kansas suffered its first loss of the season in a 40-14 final at No. 3 Texas last week. This is the first meeting between these programs, as UCF is in its inaugural Big 12 season.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas is favored by 2 points in the latest Kansas vs. UCF odds, while the over/under is set at 64.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any UCF vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kansas vs. UCF spread: Kansas -2

Kansas vs. UCF over/under: 64.5 points

Kansas vs. UCF money line: Kansas: -134, UCF: +112

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas starting quarterback Jalon Daniels missed last week's game against Texas due to a back injury, forcing backup Jason Bean into action for the second time this season. Daniels is questionable to play on Saturday, but the Jayhawks have a strong rushing attack that can pick up the slack. Running back Devin Neal has rushed for 439 yards and five touchdowns, while Daniel Hishaw Jr. has added 279 yards and four scores.

Neal and Hishaw are both averaging 6.8 yards per carry, and UCF allowed 153 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns against Baylor last week. The Knights gave up 446 yards overall in that game, blowing a 35-7 lead in their Big 12 home debut. They have only covered the spread twice in their last nine games, while Kansas has covered the spread in five of its last seven games as a favorite.

Why UCF can cover

Kansas has only covered the spread twice in its last nine games and is 1-11 straight up in its last 12 games in October. The Jayhawks struggled offensively without Daniels last week, as Bean completed just 9 of 21 passes for 136 yards. They managed 14 points in the blowout loss to Texas, failing to cover the spread as 15.5-point underdogs.

