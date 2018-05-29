Kentucky dismisses defensive back charged with cocaine and marijuana trafficking

Kentucky defensive back Marcus Walker has been arrested and charged with trafficking of cocaine and marijuana. In addition to the trafficking charges, he was also got hit with a paraphernalia charge.

As a result, Kentucky announced on Tuesday that Walker has been dismissed from the team: "Marcus Walker has been dismissed from the University of Kentucky football team, Coach Mark Stoops has announced," a short email from the school read. "There will be no additional comment."

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, police executed a search warrant on Walker and found five pounds of marijuana and four grams of cocaine. Police also uncovered what's described as a "large" amount of cash and a cash counter in his residence, according to CBS affiliate WKYT.

Walker was booked at 5:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, according to the Lexington Division of Community Corrections, and no bond has been posted on the corrections website.

A former three-star prospect from Lake Wales, Florida, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety has been a role player for the Wildcats over the last two seasons. He recorded 12 tackles in eight games as a redshirt freshman in 2016, including seven in a win over Austin Peay. He tallied five tackles in 12 games as a sophomore in 2017.

Kentucky has not issued a statement on Walker's arrest.