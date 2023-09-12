Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen he will be back with the Wildcats for Saturday night's home game against Akron, he announced Tuesday on social media. Coen was hospitalized Sunday after suffering an undisclosed medical episode at approximately 12:40 p.m. ET at the Wildcats' football complex.

"My family and I thank you for all the support and prayers these past couple of days," Coen said in a statement. "The #BBN community is truly amazing. I'm doing much better, thankful for the care I received at UK Chandler Hospital, and can't wait to see you Saturday at Kroger Field -- Go Cats!"

Details of the medical episode that Coen suffered Saturday afternoon have not been released.

Coen is in his second stint as the offensive coordinator of the Wildcats. He was hired by Mark Stoops prior to the 2021 season and helped the Wildcats thrive under then-starting quarterback Will Levis. His success with Levis and Stoops in 2021 vaulted him to the NFL where he served as offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams for one season. He re-joined the Kentucky staff in January.

Kentucky is currently 2-0 in 2023. The Wildcats erupted with 44 points in the 44-14 win over Ball State in Week 1 before topping Eastern Kentucky 28-17 on Saturday in a game that saw the offense average 6.79 yards per play. Coen's status for the Week 3 matchup vs. Akron at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky, is unknown at this time.