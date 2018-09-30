Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. stood out as this week's hardest-working SEC player
Snell has topped the 100-yard mark on the ground four times in 2018
Kentucky is off to its first 5-0 start since 2007, and the play of senior running back Benny Snell is a big reason why. The 5-foot-11, 223-pounder has topped the 100-yard mark on the ground four times this season, including a 165-yard, four-touchdown performance in Week 4 in a win over Mississippi State.
He rushed 28 times for 128 yards and a touchdown on Sunday in the Wildcats 24-10 win over South Carolina. How impressive was that performance? Coach Mark Stoops said after the game that it was a bit of a letdown. "Yeah, it was a quiet night for him, but again, really solid start, some good physical runs," he said.
Through five games, Snell leads the SEC with 132.8 rushing yards per game, eight touchdowns, 115 rushing attempts and running plays of 20 or more yards with eight. Snell is the biggest reason why Kentucky was ranked No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25, and has emerged as Georgia's primary threat in the SEC East.
