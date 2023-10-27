Who's Playing

No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Tennessee 5-2, Kentucky 5-2

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

TV: ESPN

Kentucky will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in a SEC East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kroger Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Kentucky two weeks ago, but the final result did not. The matchup between Kentucky and Missouri wasn't particularly close, with Kentucky falling 38-21. Kentucky got off to an early lead (up 14 with 2:09 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Ray Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 128 yards, and also caught a touchdown. Devin Leary also deserves a shout-out for his three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Tennessee unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a hard 34-20 fall against Alabama. Tennessee got off to an early lead (up 13 with 0:15 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the loss, Tennessee had strong showings from Joe Milton III, who threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns, and Squirrel White, who picked up 111 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Kentucky's defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 5-2. As for Tennessee, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 5-2.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Tennessee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be Kentucky's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Kentucky was dealt a punishing 44-6 loss at the hands of Tennessee when the teams last played back in October of 2022. Will Kentucky have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite against Kentucky, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Kentucky.