As time goes on, Arch Manning continues to show that he truly is a member of the Manning family with his performance on the gridiron. His latest accomplishment was leading his high school team, Isadore Newman in New Orleans, to an undefeated season. The Louisiana State High School Athletic Association will announce playoff pairings on November 22.

The 8-0 regular season was capped off Friday with a 31-8 victory over South Plaquemines. Manning, who is the top pro-style passer in his class according to 247Sports, had 22 touchdown passes and nine rushing touchdowns during the campaign. Here are some of the highlights from this most recent game.

This is just the latest accomplishment in Manning's breakout sophomore season. This isn't to say that his freshman season wasn't impressive -- threw for 2,438 yards passing and 34 touchdowns to just six interceptions as his team went 9-1 last year -- but the national spotlight wasn't quite on him the same way it is this year. That mostly has to do with his family keeping him from doing many media spots back then.

Now, things are a bit different. The son of Cooper Manning, grandson of Archie Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning made his debut on ESPN earlier this season, and he's also actually done a few interviews this year, too.

Cooper Manning, Arch's dad, is the oldest of the three Manning brothers and the one who has often been described as the best athlete in the family. Cooper was a standout wide receiver during his high school days at Newman and even earned a scholarship to Ole Miss, but a rare spinal condition forced him to hang up his cleats. Peyton actually threw passes to Cooper during their high school days as they are only two years apart in age.