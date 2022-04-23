Baker Mayfield's Heisman Trophy winning statue was revealed at the the University of Oklahoma's Everest Training Center on Friday and a few eyebrows were raised. The former OU quarterback and currently disgruntled Cleveland Browns signal caller became the Sooners' sixth Heisman Trophy winner in 2017. He left his mark at OU with 12,292 passing yards and 119 touchdowns.

Mayfield started his professional career in 2018 after being the No. 1 overall pick by the Browns in the NFL Draft. His statue was originally set to be revealed during the 2020 spring game, but this was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was finally shown this week during an event in which the majority of the attendees were Oklahoma football alumni and benefactors to the athletic department.

"If you told me making a statue is the hardest job in the world I'd believe you because usually they look awful," wrote Offseason Chopz,

Twitter was quick to react, and memories of previous statue fails were shared, including the one of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from 2017. The reviews were rough, but Emmanuel Santos, the sculptor for that particular statue, ended up getting a chance to redeem himself the following year.

In 2019, The Late Late Show host James Corden pranked another soccer legend, David Beckham, with a fake version of a statue that was going to be unveiled by the LA Galaxy to kick off that MLS season. Beckham was less than thrilled with what he saw, but laughed once he realized it was a joke.

Mayfield's statue is scheduled to be unveiled publicly immediately after Saturday's annual Red-White spring game at 4 p.m. ET.