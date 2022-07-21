When asked how they take their coffee, most people think of cream and sugar. However, most people aren't Will Levis. During SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, the Kentucky quarterback shared that he sometimes adds mayonnaise to his coffee.

Levis was not joking, as he even demonstrated the questionable beverage choice while being filmed. After pouring black coffee into his cup, he grabbed a squeeze bottle of mayonnaise and added a significant amount of the thick, creamy condiment. He stirred the concoction, gestured "cheers" and took a sip. A woman off screen could be heard saying "Oh, Will" in the same concerned manner that most of us would.

Last year during a KSR interview, Levis said this interesting addition to his coffee started out of curiosity. He was having breakfast with his girlfriend at a restaurant and he wondered why there was mayonnaise at the table. She jokingly suggested that it was perhaps because some people might put it in their coffee. Levis understood it was a joke, but he decided to try it anyway.

As shocking as the mayonnaise moment was, this is not the first time Levis' unusual taste palate raises some eyebrows. Last summer, Levis made a TikTok video to show that he is not afraid of brown spots on his bananas. However, he decided to prove his point by taking bites of an unpeeled banana that was already mostly black on the outside.

Levis may make questionable choices in the kitchen, but there is no denying of his talent on the football field. In 13 games last season, the 6'3", 232-pound quarterback completed 233 of 353 passes for 2,827 yards with 24 touchdowns. He also rushed for 376 yards and nine touchdowns. He is projected as a top-5 pick in the 2023 NFL draft by each of our three CBS Sports NFL Draft experts' Mock Drafts. Our Chris Trapasso has him as the No. 1 overall pick, ahead of two other top quarterbacks -- Ohio State star C.J. Stroud and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young from Alabama.