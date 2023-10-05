Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Western Kentucky 3-2, Louisiana Tech 3-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Louisiana Tech will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Joe Aillet Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The third road match was the charm for Louisiana Tech, as they earned their first road win of the season. They strolled past UTEP with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 24-10.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky made easy work of Middle Tennessee on Thursday and carried off a 31-10 victory. With Western Kentucky ahead 23-3 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

The victory got Louisiana Tech back to even at 3-3. Western Kentucky's victory on Thursday bumped their record up to 3-2.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Western Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Western Kentucky is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Louisiana Tech, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 59.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Louisiana Tech.