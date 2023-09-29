Teams looking to get back into the win column meet when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs battle the UTEP Miners in a key Conference-USA matchup on Friday night. The Bulldogs (2-3, 1-0 in C-USA), who have lost two in a row, are coming off a 28-14 non-conference loss at Nebraska last Saturday. The Miners (1-4, 0-1), who have dropped three in a row, last won on Sept. 2 when they knocked off Incarnate Word 28-14. Louisiana Tech, who leads the all-time series 15-3-1, has won nine of the last 10 meetings with UTEP.

Kickoff from Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, is set for 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Louisiana Tech is averaging 27.6 points per game this season, while UTEP is averaging 17.4 points. The latest Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP odds list this game as a pick'em, while the over/under for total points scored is 50. Before making any UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of nearly $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP:

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP spread: PK

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP over/under: 50 points

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP money line: Louisiana Tech -109, UTEP -110

LAT: The Bulldogs have hit the over team total in five of their last six games

UTEP: The Miners have hit the under game total in four of their last five home games

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP picks: See picks at SportsLine

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why UTEP can cover

Junior wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi is the Miners' top receiver with 14 catches for 253 yards (18.1 average) and one touchdown. He is coming off a four-catch, 92-yard performance in the 45-28 loss to UNLV last Saturday. He also had a five-reception, 53-yard effort in a 38-7 loss at Northwestern on Sept. 9. Akharaiyi's best game so far was in the season opener when he caught four passes for 102 yards (25.5 average) and one touchdown.

Defensively, UTEP is led by senior linebacker Tyrice Knight, who has played all four years with the Miners. He has recorded 66 tackles, including 47 solo, with 2.5 sacks for 12 sacks, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery. He is coming off a 15-tackle performance, including 13 solo, in the loss to UNLV. For his career, he has 318 total tackles, including 181 solo, with nine pass breakups, 6.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and two interceptions. See which team to pick here.

Why Louisiana Tech can cover

Redshirt senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier was off to a solid start to the season but suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 and missed last week's Nebraska game. In four games, he has completed 70 of 106 passes (66%) for 756 yards and five touchdowns. He has been picked off twice. If he cannot go this week, backup Jack Turner would get the nod. He filled in admirably last week and for the season has completed 39 of 59 passes (66.1%) for 438 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver Smoke Harris leads all Bulldogs receivers with 34 catches for 361 yards (10.6 average) and three touchdowns. He was solid in the loss to Nebraska with 10 catches for 73 yards. He also had 11 receptions for 155 yards (14.1 average) and one TD in the season-opening win over Florida International. The sixth-year veteran has been a steady performer for the Bulldogs and has 259 career receptions for 2,473 yards (9.5 average) and 22 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

How to make Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting 59 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up nearly $2,500 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.