A Conference USA matchup features the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) traveling to play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-3) on Thursday night. The Hilltoppers ended their two-game losing streak in Week 5, topping Middle Tennessee 31-10. Louisiana Tech snapped its two-game skid last time out, knocking off UTEP 24-10.

Kickoff from Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Hilltoppers are 6.5-point favorites in Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech odds, while the over/under for total points is 59.5. Before making any Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on WKU vs. Louisiana Tech and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Louisiana Tech vs. WKU:

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech spread: Hilltoppers -6.5

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech over/under: 59.5 points

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech money line: Hilltoppers -249, Bulldogs +203

WKU: Has hit the 1H under in eight of last 12 games

LT: Has gone over the the team total in the last four home games

Why Western Kentucky can cover

Western Kentucky rolls into this matchup with a high-flying offense. The Hilltoppers are second in Conference USA in scoring (31.6), third in total offense (382.8) and first in passing offense (286). Senior quarterback Austin Reed is the signal caller for this group. Reed has a lighting quick release and owns a live arm.

He is leading the conference in passing yards (1,368), passing yards per game (273.6) and is tied for first in passing touchdowns (11). In his last outing, he tossed 297 yards with two passing scores. The aerial attack can hurt teams in a variety of ways due to their depth of pass-catchers. There are six players who have recorded 100-plus receiving yards.

Why Louisiana Tech can cover

Louisiana Tech has been a well-rounded offense through six weeks of the season. The Bulldogs are currently fifth in the Conference USA in scoring (27), rushing offense (152) and passing offense (224.3). Senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier (questionable, shoulder) has impressive poise and is able to get the ball out of his hands quickly. Bachmeier is completing 66% of his throws for 756 yards and five passing touchdowns. If Bachmeier can't go, Jack Turner will likely get the start at QB.

The Bulldogs have two players who have more than 200 yards rushing on the year. Junior running back Tyre Shelton is a quick and elusive ball carrier who is able to change directions quickly and get to the second level. He leads the team in rushes (37) and rushing yards (318) with three touchdowns. Freshman running back Keith Willis Jr. brings power and strength to the ground game. Willis Jr. has 240 yards, three touchdowns and averages 7.3 yards per carry.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 65 points.

