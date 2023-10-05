The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-3) are hosting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) in a Conference USA battle on Thursday night. The Bulldogs own a 5-4 edge over the Hilltoppers in the all-time series. The last meeting took place in 2018, when Western Kentucky beat Louisiana Tech 30-15.

Kickoff from Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Hilltoppers are 6-point favorites in Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech odds, while the over/under for total points is 60. Before making any Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech spread: Hilltoppers -6

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech over/under: 60 points

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech money line: Hilltoppers -243, Bulldogs +197

WKU: Western Kentucky is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games on the road

LT: The Bulldogs are 4-2 ATS in their last six games played on Thursday

Why Western Kentucky can cover

Western Kentucky rolls into this matchup with a high-flying offense. The Hilltoppers are second in Conference USA in scoring (31.6), third in total offense (382.8) and first in passing offense (286). Senior quarterback Austin Reed is the signal caller for this group. Reed has a lighting quick release and owns a live arm.

He is leading the conference in passing yards (1,368), passing yards per game (273.6) and is tied for first in passing touchdowns (11). In his last outing, he tossed 297 yards with two passing scores. The aerial attack can hurt teams in a variety of ways due to their depth of pass-catchers. There are six players who have recorded 100-plus receiving yards. See which team to pick here.

Why Louisiana Tech can cover

The Bulldogs are able to push the ball downfield and have plenty of capable pass-catchers. Senior receiver Smoke Harris is a reliable and explosive playmaker who is consistently featured in the offense. Harris is first in the conference in catches (37), second in receiving yards (368), and sixth in receiving yards per game (61.3). In Week 5 versus Nebraska, Harris had 10 catches for 73 yards.

Sophomore receiver Cyrus Allen is another big-play threat for Louisiana Tech. Allen has great hands and speed to stretch the field vertically. The Louisiana native has reeled in 18 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns. He's also averaging 18.4 yards per reception. On Sept. 16 against North Texas, Allen had five grabs for 82 yards and a touchdown. See which team to pick here.

