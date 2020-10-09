The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets aim to snap a two-game losing skid when they host the Louisville Cardinals on Friday evening. Georgia Tech opened the season with a strong win over Florida State, but the Yellow Jackets suffered back-to-back losses before an open date last week. Louisville's journey has been similar, with a season-opening win over Western Kentucky before losses to Miami (FL) and Pittsburgh in ACC play.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. William Hill lists the Cardinals as five-point road favorites in Atlanta, down half a point from the opener, in the latest Louisville vs. Georgia Tech odds. The over-under is set at 65.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech spread: Louisville -5

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 65 points

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech money line: Louisville -200, Georgia Tech +175

LOU: The Cardinals are 9-7 against the spread in the last 16 games

GT: The Yellow Jackets are 4-11 against the spread in the last 15 games

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville has an explosive offense, including talented players at every critical skill position. Micale Cunningham leads the way at quarterback, with nearly 800 yards passing and seven touchdowns through the air in three games. He is also a talented runner, with more than 1,000 career rushing yards on his ledger, and sophomore running back Javian Hawkins is averaging more than 100 yards and a touchdown per game this season.

At wide receiver, junior Tutu Atwell is a budding star, with 229 yards and three touchdowns through three games. As a sophomore in 2019, Atwell generated 1,276 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, and he is a difficult cover for any opposing team. Defensively, Louisville may have its hands full with a Georgia Tech team that can move the ball, but the Yellow Jackets have been mistake-prone this season. Largely due to 12 turnovers in three games, Georgia Tech is averaging only 19 points per contest, giving confidence to a scrappy Louisville defense.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Defensively, Georgia Tech played quite well in the opener against Florida State before struggling in back-to-back games. The Yellow Jackets have a difficult task against a talented Louisville offense, but the Cardinals have allowed 11 sacks in three games, which is one of the 10 worst marks in the country in pass protection. Elsewhere, Louisville is converting only 34 percent of its third downs, indicating Georgia Tech could be able to get off the field in key situations.

Offensively, the Yellow Jackets have battled turnover issues but, on a per-play basis, there is a lot to like. Georgia Tech ranks in the top 15 nationally in rushing offense and the top 25 in total offense, including a 4.9 yards-per-carry clip from a diverse ground attack. Considering Louisville's defensive issues in allowing more than 30 points per game this season, Georgia Tech can be confident in its ability to dent the scoreboard in this matchup.

