The Louisville Cardinals look to continue their dominance in the series when they host the Murray State Racers on Thursday evening. Louisville (1-0) owns a 14-6 all-time record against Murray State (1-0) and has won each of the last six meetings between the schools. The Cardinals are 11-4 at home versus the Racers, who haven't defeated Louisville since posting a 26-23 road victory in 1984.

Kickoff at Cardinal Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are 40-point favorites in the latest Louisville vs. Murray State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.

Louisville vs. Murray State spread: Cardinals -40

Louisville vs. Murray State over/under: 54 points

LOU: The Cardinals have held the Racers to 10 points or fewer in five of their last six meetings

MSU: The Racers went 0-6 on the road last season

Why Louisville can cover

The Cardinals have had their way with Murray State during the winning streak, defeating the Racers by at least 24 points in five of the six games. Louisville has outscored Murray State 317-60 over the run, racking up at least 55 points in four of the last five matchups. The team produced a total of 121 points in the last two meetings and won each contest by 45.

Louisville, which has won five consecutive home games, opened the season with a 39-34 comeback victory against Georgia Tech in which it erased a 15-point halftime deficit by scoring 26 straight points in the second half. Senior quarterback Jack Plummer, who spent last season at California after three at Purdue, completed 18-of-31 pass attempts for 247 yards and three touchdowns in his debut with the Cardinals. Two of his scoring passes went to junior wideout Jamari Thrash, who finished with seven catches for 88 yards in his first game since transferring from Georgia State.

Why Murray State can cover

The Racers haven't posted a victory against an FBS opponent since their last win over the Cardinals in 1984. They erupted for five touchdowns in their season-opening 41-10 triumph over Presbyterian, including three on the ground. Sophomore Q'Daryius Jennings led the team in rushing with 50 yards on nine carries and joined redshirt freshman Kylan Galbreath and junior Cortezz Jones with a TD run.

Junior DJ Williams and senior Eric Phoenix each threw for over 100 yards and a score in the victory. Both scoring passes went to Taylor Shields, who hauled in an 18-yarder from Williams just before halftime and a 51-yarder from Phoenix late in the third quarter. The redshirt junior wideout has made a touchdown catch in three consecutive contests dating back to last season.

How to make Louisville vs. Murray State picks

