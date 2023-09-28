Carter-Finley Stadium showcases an ACC matchup on Friday night in Raleigh, North Carolina. The NC State Wolfpack will host the Louisville Cardinals in the third conference game of the season for both programs. NC State is 3-1 overall and 1-1 in ACC play this season, with a win over Virginia on the road last week. Louisville is 4-0 overall and 2-0 against conference foes, with six wins in the last seven ACC games.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET. For this game, the SportsLine consensus lists the Cardinals as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 55.5 in the latest Louisville vs. NC State odds.

Louisville vs. NC State spread: Louisville -3.5

Louisville vs. NC State over/under: 55.5 points

Louisville vs. NC State money line: Louisville -175, NC State +150

LOU: The Cardinals are 10-7 against the spread in the last 17 games

NCSU: The Wolfpack are 4-13 against the spread in the last 17 games

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville's offense is off to an impressive start in 2023. The Cardinals are averaging 542 total yards per game, leading the ACC, and Louisville is also atop the conference in rushing offense (237.3 yards per game) and passing offense (304.8 yards per game). Louisville is in the top five of FBS with 7.7 yards per play, and the Cardinals are coming off a performance against Boston College that turned heads. Louisville scored 56 points and generated 588 total yards of offense in that game, producing 9.1 yards per play to lead all of FBS a week ago.

The headliner of the offense is senior quarterback Jack Plummer, who currently leads the ACC with 11.5 yards per pass attempt. He is also in the top three of the conference with 1,120 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns, and Plummer was utterly dominant against Boston College. He threw for 388 yards and five touchdowns while completing 86% of his passes against the Eagles, and Plummer is also coming off a 2022 season in which he racked up more than 3,000 passing yards and 21 touchdowns for California.

Why NC State can cover

NC State is 19-3 over the last 22 games at home, and the Wolfpack have strengths on both sides of the ball. On offense, NC State is averaging more than 29 points per game this season, and the Wolfpack are converting more than 51% of third down opportunities, ranking near the top of the ACC. Veteran quarterback Brennan Armstrong leads the offense for NC State, and Armstrong already has almost 1,100 total yards this season. He leads the team with 225 rushing yards, showcasing his dual-threat ability, and Armstrong arrived at NC State after setting Virginia program records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, and 300-yard games.

On defense, NC State is giving up only 326.0 total yards and 114.5 rushing yards per game this season, with opponents completing only 58.1% of passes and averaging only 3.7 yards per carry. The Wolfpack are also elite on third down, ranking in the top 15 of FBS with opponents converting only 30.0% of opportunities.

