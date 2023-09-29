Four FBS games are scheduled for Friday evening, including one intriguing ACC matchup. The Louisville Cardinals travel to Raleigh to face the NC State Wolfpack in the opener of the conference's weekly slate. Louisville remains unbeaten at 4-0 this season, including wins over Georgia Tech, Indiana and Boston College. NC State is 3-1 overall and 1-1 in ACC play, punctuated by a road win over Virginia last week.

SportsLine consensus lists the Cardinals as 3.5-point favorites for this 7 p.m. ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 55.5 in the latest Louisville vs. NC State odds.

Here are several college football odds and trends for NC State vs. Louisville:

Louisville vs. NC State spread: Louisville -3.5

Louisville vs. NC State over/under: 55.5 points

Louisville vs. NC State money line: Louisville -178, NC State +150

LOU: The Cardinals are 10-7 against the spread in the last 17 games

NCSU: The Wolfpack are 4-13 against the spread in the last 17 games

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville boasts tremendous potency at the skill positions on offense, with the entire unit captained by Jack Plummer. Plummer, a senior quarterback, leads the ACC with 11.5 yards per pass attempt this season, and he is coming off a start against Boston College in which he threw for 388 yards, completed 86% of his passes, and accumulated five passing touchdowns. Plummer ranks in the top three of the ACC in passing yards (1,120) and passing touchdowns (10), and his connection with Jamari Thrash is impressive. Thrash is No. 2 in the ACC in both receiving yards (400) and receiving touchdowns (5) and he is averaging 21.1 yards per reception.

In the backfield, Jawhar Jordan leads the ACC with 478 rushing yards, a figure that also places him in the top 10 among all FBS players. He also leads the conference with 9.6 yards per carry, and Jordan has six rushing touchdowns in four games. Overall, Louisville is the best offense in the ACC so far this season, leading the conference in total yards, passing yards and rushing yards while putting up 7.7 yards per play. That ranks in the top five of the country among FBS offenses, and no team generated more yards per play (9.1) than Louisville did last week against Boston College.

Why NC State can cover

NC State is 19-3 over the last 22 games at home, and the Wolfpack have strengths on both sides of the ball. On offense, NC State is averaging more than 29 points per game this season, and the Wolfpack are converting more than 51% of third down opportunities, ranking near the top of the ACC. Veteran quarterback Brennan Armstrong leads the offense for NC State, and Armstrong already has almost 1,100 total yards this season. He leads the team with 225 rushing yards, showcasing his dual-threat ability, and Armstrong arrived at NC State after setting Virginia program records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, and 300-yard games.

On defense, NC State is giving up only 326.0 total yards and 114.5 rushing yards per game this season, with opponents completing only 58.1% of passes and averaging only 3.7 yards per carry. The Wolfpack are also elite on third down, ranking in the top 15 of FBS with opponents converting only 30.0% of opportunities.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting 55 combined points.

