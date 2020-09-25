The No. 24 Louisville Cardinals look to rebound when they take on the No. 21 Pittsburgh Panthers in ACC action on Saturday. After opening with a 35-21 win over Western Kentucky, the Cardinals dropped a 47-34 decision to Miami (FL) last week. The Panthers, meanwhile, have started fast, rolling to a 55-0 win over Austin Peay in Week 1 before defeating Syracuse 21-10 in the ACC opener last week. It is the first meeting between Louisville and Pittsburgh in five years.

Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh is set for noon ET. The Panthers lead the all-time series 9-8, including a 6-5 edge in games played in Pittsburgh. The Panthers are three-point favorites in the latest Louisville vs. Pittsburgh odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 55.5. Before making any Pittsburgh vs. Louisville picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisville vs. Pittsburgh. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Pittsburgh vs. Louisville:

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh spread: Pittsburgh -3

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh over-under: 55.5 points

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh money line: Louisville +125, Pittsburgh -145

LOU: RB Javian Hawkins ranks second in the ACC with 117.5 yards per game

PITT: The Panthers are seeking their first 3-0 start since 2014

Why Pittsburgh can cover

The Panthers are led by senior quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 492 yards and three touchdowns. He has been picked off once this season. Last season, Pickett started 12 games and had the highest passing production of his college career, completing 289-of-469 passes for 3,098 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Pickett set Pittsburgh season records for attempts and completions.

Freshman wide receiver Jordan Addison has been Pickett's top target, with 14 receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown. Addison was a versatile performer in high school, playing several positions, including wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back. As a senior, he averaged 21.8 yards per catch with 25 receptions for 544 yards and eight touchdowns.

Why Louisville can cover

The Cardinals have a history of playing well after a loss. After each defeat last year, Louisville rebounded with a win and averaged 36.6 points per game in doing so. Junior quarterback Micale Cunningham has completed 45-of-70 passes for 650 yards and six touchdowns this season. A year ago, he set the school record for passing efficiency with a mark of 194.45. In his career, he has passed for 3,288 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Hawkins has also been a solid contributor for Louisville, rushing 46 times for 235 yards and two scores. In the loss to Miami, Hawkins ran for 164 yards, the ninth 100-yard rushing game of his career, tying him for seventh on the Cardinals' career rushing list. He is also the ninth player in school history to record three games of at least 150 yards rushing. In 2019, Hawkins rushed for a Louisville record 1,525 yards.

How to make Louisville vs. Pittsburgh picks

