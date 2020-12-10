LSU announced Wednesday that it is self-imposing a bowl ban this season in conjunction with an NCAA investigation into alleged rules violations at the school. The move comes as a violations case involving LSU's football and basketball programs matriculates through the NCAA's new Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

"LSU has informed the NCAA and SEC that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for the 2020-21 bowl season, in addition to self-imposed sanctions already declared," said a statement from the LSU athletic department. "LSU leadership made this decision after careful deliberation and review of the NCAA rules violations that have been discovered in the University's cooperative investigation with the NCAA and IARP. This decision reflects LSU's commitment to compliance with NCAA regulations and maintenance of institutional control. We reset the impact that this decision has on our current student-athletes, but we make it in the best interest of the football program and the University. LSU will continue to cooperate with the NCAA and IARP throughout the enforcement process."

With a 3-5 record and games against Florida and Ole Miss still remaining, the Tigers were not poised to receive a favorable bid during a year in which there are no bowl-eligibility requirements. The program was decimated by graduation and early departures to the NFL after last season's 15-0 run which culminated in a national championship victory. Then, when COVID-19 hit, the program dealt with even more attrition due to players opting out of the season. Coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement that,

"I respect the university's decision to proactively address the NCAA issues from the past. I share the disappointment of our student-athletes who will not be able to compete this season in a bowl game," Orgeron said in a statement. "I am especially proud of our players' dedication to the program during these unprecedented times in our country. Their pride in LSU will be the driving force as we continue to build a championship program. Geaux Tigers."

LSU had already voluntarily reduced its scholarship count by eight over the next two years and docked itself some recruiting time, according to Sports Illustrated. Among the alleged violations pertaining to LSU football is that a booster funneled money he embezzled from a Louisiana hospital foundation to the family of a player.