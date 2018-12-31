LSU vs. Central Florida odds, line: 2019 Fiesta Bowl picks, predictions from expert who's 3-0 on Tigers games

The 2019 Fiesta Bowl pits No. 7 Central Florida against No. 11 LSU on New Year's Day at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and LSU is a seven-point favorite with the total set at 55.5 in the latest LSU vs. Central Florida odds. UCF coach Josh Heupel and LSU coach Ed Orgeron are stylistically polar opposites, but seeing a high-powered offense and a shut-down defense go head-to-head at the 2019 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl should make for entertaining football. Before you make your LSU vs. Central Florida picks, you'll definitely want to check out SportsLine college football expert Barrett Sallee's 2019 Fiesta Bowl predictions.

Sallee knows that as both teams set their sights on the Fiesta Bowl 2019, one big advantage for the Tigers will be the sheer numbers of playmakers on defense. Even with cornerback Greedy Williams electing to sit this game out to focus on his NFL future, Devin White, Grant Delpit and Michael Divinity Jr. are just a few of the players for LSU who can wreak havoc.

Delpit impacts the game in many ways, with 73 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and five interceptions on the season. Twice this season, he had a sack and an interception in the same game, including a sack and two picks in a dominant performance against Mississippi State.

But just because LSU has a strong defense doesn't mean it'll cover the Fiesta Bowl spread.

Even without quarterback McKenzie Milton (leg), the Knights have a powerful rushing attack. The have a trio of extremely capable backs (though Adrian Killins is questionable) headlined by speedster Greg McRae.

The sophomore has averaged an astonishing 9.0 yards per carry, and backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. only enhances the running game with his speed. Mack ran for four touchdowns in the AAC Championship Game against Memphis.

