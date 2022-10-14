An SEC battle is on tap between the LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida is 4-2 overall and 4-1 at home, while LSU is 4-2 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Gators rank third in the SEC East while the Tigers are third in the SEC West.

The Gators are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Florida vs. LSU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the Over/Under is set at 50.5.

Here are several college football odds for LSU vs. Florida:

Florida vs. LSU spread: Florida -2.5

Florida vs. LSU over/under: 50.5 points

What you need to know about Florida

It was all tied up 10-10 at the half for the Gators and the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, but Florida stepped up in the second half for a 24-17 victory. Florida can attribute much of its success to RB Montrell Johnson Jr., who had 86 rushing yards and a touchdown as the Gators had 227 yards on the ground.

Florida ranks middle of the pack in both scoring offense (ranked 64th) and scoring defense (ranked 63rd). QB Anthony Richardson is coming off a season-low of 66 passing yards, which came just two weeks after throwing for a career-high of 453 yards. But Richardson has also been highly productive on the ground as he has the same number of rushing touchdowns (five) as passing touchdowns.

What you need to know about LSU

Meanwhile, LSU entered its contest against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Tigers ended up on the wrong side of a painful 40-13 walloping at Tennessee's hands. LSU was down 37-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for LSU, but it got scores from RB Josh Williams and WR Kayshon Boutte.

Playing from behind for essentially the entire game, QB Jayden Daniels had career-highs in passing attempts (45) and completions (32). He also had his first 300-passing yard game for the Tigers, however, he also threw his first interception in an LSU uniform. The dual-threat quarterback is just one of five players in the nation with at least 1,200 passing yards and 300 rushing yards on the season.

