Memorial Stadium hosts a high-profile SEC matchup on Saturday in Columbia. The No. 21 Missouri Tigers host the No. 23 LSU Tigers in the sixth game of the season for both programs. Missouri is 5-0 for the first time since 2013, and Eli Drinkwitz's team is one of only three unbeaten programs in the SEC this season. LSU is 3-2 overall and 2-1 in SEC games after a 55-49 loss to Ole Miss last week.

Kickoff is noon ET in Columbia. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists LSU as a 4-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 65 in the latest LSU vs. Missouri odds. Before making any Missouri vs. LSU picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on LSU vs. Missouri and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Missouri vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Missouri spread: LSU -4

LSU vs. Missouri over/under: 65 points

LSU vs. Missouri money line: LSU -197, Missouri +164

LSU: 2-3 against the spread this season

MIZ: 3-2 against the spread this season

LSU vs. Missouri picks: See picks at SportsLine



LSU vs. Missouri live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why LSU can cover

Brian Kelly and LSU are flying high on the offensive side of the ball this season. Kelly is the winningest active coach (297 wins) in college football, and LSU's offensive production is unquestionably elite through five weeks. LSU is averaging 44 points per game, No. 7 in FBS, and also ranks No. 4 in the country with 551.4 total yards per contest. The passing game drives success for LSU, averaging 353.4 yards per game through the air. The Tigers are averaging 7.8 yards per play.

LSU is No. 3 in the country in third down efficiency (57.6%), and the Tigers are also strong on the ground. LSU is averaging 5.5 yards per carry and the team ranks firmly in the top three of the SEC with 198.0 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is the clear standout of the group, landing in the top four of FBS in total yards, passing touchdowns, passing yards, and passing efficiency, and LSU's roster is full of top-tier talent on the offensive side. See which team to pick here.

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri has a high-powered offense, but the defensive side is where the team may have advantages against LSU. While Missouri's defense is playing well, LSU is second-worst in the SEC in allowing 31.0 points per game and 429.4 total yards per game this season. LSU also ranks outside the top 100 of FBS in points allowed, total yards allowed, touchdown passes allowed, rushing yards allowed, and pass efficiency allowed this season, while generating the third-fewest sacks (nine) among SEC teams.

On Missouri's side, opponents are averaging only 20.8 points per game and 5.0 yards per play, comfortably landing above the average in both the SEC and FBS. Missouri is also elite against the run, leading the conference in rushing yards allowed per game (74.8) and per attempt (2.5). With Brady Cook leading a potent offense and Missouri playing at home in Columbia, the Tigers can enter this matchup with confidence against a talented opponent. See which team to pick here.

How to make LSU vs. Missouri picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, with neither team projected to reach its season-long scoring average. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins LSU vs. Missouri, and which side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the LSU vs. Missouri spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model has generated a profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players, and find out.