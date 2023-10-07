Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ No. 17 Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Current Records: Georgia Tech 2-3, Miami (FL) 4-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Miami (FL) will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Miami (FL) Hurricanes and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami (FL) know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matches -- so hopefully Georgia Tech like a good challenge.

Miami (FL) put another one in the bag last Saturday to keep their undefeated season alive. They took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 41-7 win over Temple.

Henry Parrish Jr. and Tyler Van Dyke were among the main playmakers for Miami (FL) as the former rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on only 16 carries and the latter threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns. Those two rushing touchdowns set a new season-high mark for Parrish Jr. Xavier Restrepo was another key contributor, picking up 41 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Georgia Tech last Saturday, but luck did not. They took a 38-27 hit to the loss column at the hands of Bowling Green. Georgia Tech got off to an early lead (up 14 with 9:40 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the defeat, Georgia Tech got a solid performance out of Haynes King, who threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns. Those four passing touchdowns set a new season-high mark for King.

Miami (FL)'s win lifted them to 4-0 while Georgia Tech's defeat dropped them down to 2-3.

As mentioned, Miami (FL) is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 21 points.

Miami (FL) took their win against Georgia Tech in their previous matchup last November by a conclusive 35-14. Will Miami (FL) repeat their success, or does Georgia Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami (FL) is a big 21-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

Series History

Miami (FL) has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Georgia Tech.