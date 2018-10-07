Miami star WR Ahmmon Richards forced to retire from football due to neck injury
Richards was a freshman All-American in 2016 by 247Sports
The once-promising career of Miami wide receiver Ahmmon Richards has come to an end.The Miami Herald was the first to report that Richards -- a 6-foot-1, 192-pound junior from Wellington, Florida -- is giving up the game due to a disabling neck injury. He caught one pass in the season-opening loss to LSU but hasn't played in a game since. Richards seemingly confirmed the report on Twitter after No. 17 Miami's 28-27 win over rival Florida State on Saturday.
It's a sad end for Richards, who had plenty of NFL hype heading into the season. CBS Sports NFL draft writer Chris Trapasso wrote this about Richards prior to the season.
"Richards can be a legitimate No. 1 outside receiver in the NFL with the ability to hit many home runs each season on deep balls and high-percentage throws that rely on yards-after-the-catch ability. In June, I compared him to Martavis Bryant."
Richards was a freshman All-American in 2016 according to several outlets including 247Sports, when he caught 49 passes for 934 yards and three touchdowns in his inaugural campaign for the Hurricanes. He followed that up with a solid sophomore campaign in which he hauled in 24 passes for 439 yards and three scores before a mid-season hamstring injury and a knee injury at the end of the regular season.
He was a four-star prospect in the class of 2016, and was ranked No. 147 overall by 247Sports.
