Hard Rock Stadium hosts an intriguing matchup on Friday evening. In one of six FBS games on Friday, the Miami (OH) RedHawks visit the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes for a non-conference battle. It is the 2023 season opener for both sides. Each team lost seven games in 2022, though the RedHawks reached a bowl game while the Hurricanes fell short with a disappointing 5-7 finish.

For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Miami (Fla.) as a 16.5-point favorite for this 7 p.m. ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 45.5 in the latest Miami (OH) vs. Miami odds. Before locking in any Miami vs. Miami (OH) picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami (Ohio) vs. Miami (Florida) and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for RedHawks vs. Hurricanes:

Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) spread: Hurricanes -16.5

Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) over/under: 45.5 points

Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) money line: Hurricanes -822, RedHawks +557

Miami (Ohio): The RedHawks were 6-7 against the spread last season

Miami (Florida): The Hurricanes were 2-10 against the spread last season



Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Miami (Ohio) can cover

The RedHawks project to be stout on defense again in 2023. Miami (Ohio) returns the majority of production from a tremendous 2022 unit that led the MAC with 22.5 points allowed per game. The RedHawks also led the MAC in allowing only 135.8 rushing yards per game, and opponents averaged only 3.9 yards per carry against the group. Overall, Miami (Ohio) yielded fewer than 375 total yards per game, with 6.8 yards allowed per pass and only 16 touchdown passes allowed.

Linebacker Matt Salopek is the defense's leader, earning an All-MAC selection last season with more than 100 tackles in each of the last two years. He also produced nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season. In addition, Miami (FL) struggled through a dire offensive season a year ago that could give the RedHawks confidence. The Hurricanes finished tenth or worse among ACC teams in scoring offense (23.6 points per game), red zone efficiency (54.2%), and rushing offense (128.3 yards per game). See which team to pick here.

Why Miami (Fla.) can cover

The Hurricanes have a great deal of talent on both sides of the ball, including an offense that projects for big things in 2023. Miami (Florida) added a top-eight high school recruiting class nationally and a bevy of impact transfers, including Javion Cohen. Cohen was an All-SEC selection as a guard at Alabama, and he will join an offensive line protecting Tyler Van Dyke. The Hurricanes have high expectations for Van Dyke after a tremendous breakout campaign in 2021. Van Dyke was the 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year with 293.1 passing yards per game, 25 touchdown passes, and six interceptions.

He produced six straight games with at least 300 yards and three touchdown passes, and while Van Dyke struggled in 2022, he is reportedly injury-free and ready to roll. Behind him, Van Dyke is flanked by returning starting running back Henry Parrish Jr., who has averaged 4.9 yards per carry in his career. Parrish Jr. also has 1,433 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, and his production could climb behind the revamped offensive line. See which team to pick here.

How to make Miami (OH) vs. Miami (FL) picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, with both teams projected to throw more than twice as many touchdown passes as interceptions combined. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins the Miami vs. Miami battle, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the RedHawks vs. Hurricanes spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that's up nearly $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.