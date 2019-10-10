Miami vs. Virginia odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from expert who's 11-4

The Miami Hurricanes host the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday night in an important showdown in the ACC Coastal Division race. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. In their first year under coach Manny Diaz (2-3, 0-2), the Hurricanes are now a long shot in the division race following a 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday in their ACC home opener. A win over the Cavaliers is critical for their chances of reaching bowl-eligibility and their trajectory for the rest of the season. Virginia (4-1, 2-0) looks to maintain its lead in the Coastal Division and comes off a bye following its 35-20 road loss to Notre Dame. The Hurricanes are two-point favorites and the over-under is 43.5 in the latest Miami vs. Virginia odds. Before finalizing your Miami vs. Virginia picks, listen to the college football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

Nagel knows the Hurricanes appeared to come out flat against Virginia Tech, and freshman quarterback Jarren Williams threw three first-half interceptions that the Hokies quickly turned into touchdowns. However, they can take confidence from the resilience they showed in finding a way to forge a 35-35 tie in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore N'Kosi Perry, who split time at quarterback last season, relieved the struggling Williams and threw for 427 yards and four touchdowns as Miami staged a furious rally from its four-touchdown deficit. DeeJay Dallas scored on a 62-yard run for Miami's third touchdown in a four-minute span in the fourth quarter to tie the game. But the Hokies put together a late scoring drive for the win.

The Hurricanes have plenty of positives to build on, but are far from a sure thing to cover the Miami vs. Virginia spread against a Cavaliers club that's on a mission to make an appearance in the ACC title game.

The Cavaliers started their season with four consecutive victories that included wins over ACC foes Pittsburgh and Florida State. They faced a serious litmus test in their last outing against a Notre Dame team that is contention for a second straight playoff berth. Virginia had three long scoring drives in the first half and appeared to be the more prepared team while taking 17-14 lead into the intermission. Quarterback Bryce Perkins went 18-of-22 for 235 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

But the Fighting Irish adjusted with a relentless pass rush that repeatedly harassed Perkins in the second half. They still held a 338-322 edge in total yardage and limited Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book to 165 passing yards. Virginia has covered on its last four trips to Miami and is on a 5-1 run against the spread in the series.

