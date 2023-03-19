The 2023 college football recruiting cycle came to an end last month, but Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was the beneficiary of a post-cycle release. Brandyn Hilliman, a four-star athlete in the Class of 2023, committed to the Wolverines on Sunday after initially signing with Notre Dame during the early signing period in December. Hillman requested a release from his national letter of intent to play for the Fighting Irish, citing personal reasons, and the school granted that request earlier this month.

Hillman was offered scholarships by Ohio State, Wisconsin, USC and several other high-profile programs since decommitting from Notre Dame. The 6-foot-1, 191-pounder from Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, was ranked No. 130 overall and was the seventh-ranked athlete in the previous recruiting cycle. Hillman will likely compete for playing time at safety on the defensive side of the ball, according to 247Sports, but he also took the snaps at quarterback at Churchland.

Hillman is the 32nd player (including transfers) to commit to Harbaugh during the most recent cycle as the Wolverines aim for a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance in the 2023 season. That class ranks No. 19 overall in 247Sports team recruiting rankings.