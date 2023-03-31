Jadyn Davis, a five-star quarterback out of Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina, committed to Michigan Friday on ESPN. Davis chose the Wolverines over several Power Five offers, including North Carolina, Tennessee and Penn State.

Davis is the No. 28 overall prospect and the second-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot, 202-pounder threw for 3,425 yards and 43 touchdowns last season, leading Providence Day School to a 12-1 record and the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association's Division I title. He was named the MaxPreps North Carolina Player of the Year after his junior season.

"Cleaner mechanics allow him to throw a tight spiral," wrote 247Sports' Andrew Ivins in his scouting report. "Can rip it every now and then, but doesn't exactly have a cannon. Still, has shown the ability to attack the deeper third of the field and has proven to be pretty accurate as he owns a 63.5 percent career completion percentage heading into his senior season. Doesn't exactly fit the bill as a true dual-threat talent, but is loose and explosive in the lower half and has plenty of experience coordinating RPOs out of a single-back spread attack on Friday nights."

Davis is the 10th player to commit to Jim Harbaugh's program during the current recruiting cycle. He is the only five-star prospect and only quarterback in that class, which jumped Notre Dame and into No. 3 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings behind Georgia and LSU.

He will have a great chance to play once he steps foot on Michigan's campus. Starter J.J. McCarthy, who has been a part of two College Football Playoff teams, could jump to the NFL following the 2023 season. Even if McCarthy doesn't, Davis will still be in a great spot to earn early playing time for the Wolverines.